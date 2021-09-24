Help Take Back The Night In Sioux Falls

In 1987 the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was held in October. In the 30 years since much progress has been made, but so much more needs to be done.

As the old saying goes, "statistics don't lie". On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been the victims of some form of physical violence.

More than 20,000 phone calls come into domestic abuse hotlines across the country on any typical day.

The facts and figures are astounding, but the results are equally horrifying. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and in severe cases, even death. The devastating physical, emotional, and psychological consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime."

The Sioux Falls Take Back the Night organization has been pursuing its mission of ending sexual abuse, and domestic violence.

You can get involved in a Sioux Falls event and help Take Back The Night. It's an evening to raise awareness and support victims of domestic violence.

WHEN: Thursday, October 7, 2021

WHERE: Sioux Falls MultiCultural Center @ 515 N. Main Ave.

WHAT: The event is FREE to attend but RSVPs are appreciated at tbt2021.eventbrite.com or Call 605-338-0116.

This event is made possible by the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council and Panther Premier Print Solutions.