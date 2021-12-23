Songs can literally be defined as the soundtracks of our lives. Music can trigger memories or create new ones. But more importantly, music reminds us of home and where we come from.

South Dakota is called home to over 880,000 residents. Every once in a while, people leave home temporarily for a vacation or a more permanent basis for a new opportunity. So if any South Dakotan is feeling homesick while embarking on his/her new adventure, here are 12 songs to remind you of the state of "Great Faces, Great Places."

Get our free mobile app

Some of the songs I grew up with, others I had a little help thanks to an article from Only In Your State.

What song reminds you about South Dakota?

Best Country Albums of 2021 - Critic's Picks This list of the best country albums of 2021 was curated by Taste of Country staff, with help from fans and with consideration of industry acclaim and mainstream accessibility.

The top album of the year is a traditional country record that makes subtle efforts to include more progressive-minded fans. Elsewhere, find projects from a dynamic mix of artists and and visionaries.