Here’s a List of the NFL & Packers Legends Attending the Draft

Each and every year nowadays during day two of the NFL Draft, the league has taken advantage of the opportunity to include several big-name current and past players in the event.

This year, the draft is in the smallest market in the NFL, Green Bay, Wisconsin, but a lot of area legends are coming home to be a part of the celebration.

There are a ton of NFL legends with ties to America's Dairyland, and a lot of them will be on hand next week to announce picks and be a part of the massive event in Titletown.

Here's a look at the representatives for each team this year at the draft:

ClubPlayer/LegendCollegeDraft round/Year
Arizona CardinalsPatrick PetersonLSU1st/2011
Atlanta FalconsKeith BrookingGeorgia Tech1st/1998
Baltimore RavensJason BrownNorth Carolina4th/2005
Buffalo BillsLee EvansWisconsin1st/2004
Carolina PanthersChuba Hubbard**Oklahoma State4th/2021
Chicago BearsDez WhiteGeorgia Tech3rd/2000
Cincinnati BengalsTim KrumrieWisconsin10th/1983
Cleveland BrownsJoe Thomas*Wisconsin1st/2007
Dallas CowboysTravis FrederickWisconsin1st/2013
Denver BroncosMontee BallWisconsin2nd/2013
Detroit LionsTerrion Arnold**Alabama1st/2024
Green Bay PackersJerry Kramer*Idaho4th/1958
Green Bay PackersJordy NelsonKansas State2nd/2008
Green Bay PackersDave Robinson*Penn State1st/1963
Houston TexansOwen DanielsWisconsin4th/2006
Indianapolis ColtsJonathan Taylor**Wisconsin2nd/2020
Jacksonville JaguarsT.J. SlaughterSouthern Miss3rd/2000
Kansas City ChiefsDante HallTexas A&M5th/2000
Las Vegas RaidersSteve WisniewskiPenn State2nd/1989
Los Angeles ChargersMelvin GordonWisconsin1st/2015
Los Angeles RamsMichael BrockersLSU1st/2012
Miami DolphinsAlec Ingold**WisconsinUndrafted/2019
Minnesota VikingsStu VoigtWisconsin10th/1970
New England PatriotsJames WhiteWisconsin4th/2014
New Orleans SaintsRyan Ramczyk**Wisconsin1st/2017
New York GiantsJason SehornUSC2nd/1994
New York JetsJohn AbrahamSouth Carolina1st/2000
Philadelphia EaglesBeau AllenWisconsin7th/2014
Pittsburgh SteelersLynn Swann*USC1st/1974
San Francisco 49ersJulian PetersonMichigan State1st/2000
Seattle SeahawksShaun AlexanderAlabama1st/2000
Tampa Bay BuccaneersSimeon RiceIllinois1st/1996
Tennessee TitansKeith BulluckSyracuse1st/2000
Washington CommandersGary ClarkJames Madison2nd/1984 supplemental

In addition, since the draft is at home for the Green Bay Packers, other notable Packer alums will also reportedly be on hand to assist to help kick start the festivities. Those players are Ahman Green, Clay Matthews III, Mason Crosby, and James Jones.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin next Thursday through Saturday. ESPN Sioux Falls will bring you live ESPN Radio coverage of all three days.

In addition, Overtime with Bert Remien will be broadcasting live from radio row at this year's draft, with live shows both Thursday and Friday morning on site. Listen to Overtime on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: NFL.com

