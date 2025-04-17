Here’s a List of the NFL & Packers Legends Attending the Draft
Each and every year nowadays during day two of the NFL Draft, the league has taken advantage of the opportunity to include several big-name current and past players in the event.
This year, the draft is in the smallest market in the NFL, Green Bay, Wisconsin, but a lot of area legends are coming home to be a part of the celebration.
There are a ton of NFL legends with ties to America's Dairyland, and a lot of them will be on hand next week to announce picks and be a part of the massive event in Titletown.
Here's a look at the representatives for each team this year at the draft:
|Club
|Player/Legend
|College
|Draft round/Year
|Arizona Cardinals
|Patrick Peterson
|LSU
|1st/2011
|Atlanta Falcons
|Keith Brooking
|Georgia Tech
|1st/1998
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jason Brown
|North Carolina
|4th/2005
|Buffalo Bills
|Lee Evans
|Wisconsin
|1st/2004
|Carolina Panthers
|Chuba Hubbard**
|Oklahoma State
|4th/2021
|Chicago Bears
|Dez White
|Georgia Tech
|3rd/2000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tim Krumrie
|Wisconsin
|10th/1983
|Cleveland Browns
|Joe Thomas*
|Wisconsin
|1st/2007
|Dallas Cowboys
|Travis Frederick
|Wisconsin
|1st/2013
|Denver Broncos
|Montee Ball
|Wisconsin
|2nd/2013
|Detroit Lions
|Terrion Arnold**
|Alabama
|1st/2024
|Green Bay Packers
|Jerry Kramer*
|Idaho
|4th/1958
|Green Bay Packers
|Jordy Nelson
|Kansas State
|2nd/2008
|Green Bay Packers
|Dave Robinson*
|Penn State
|1st/1963
|Houston Texans
|Owen Daniels
|Wisconsin
|4th/2006
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jonathan Taylor**
|Wisconsin
|2nd/2020
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|T.J. Slaughter
|Southern Miss
|3rd/2000
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dante Hall
|Texas A&M
|5th/2000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Steve Wisniewski
|Penn State
|2nd/1989
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Melvin Gordon
|Wisconsin
|1st/2015
|Los Angeles Rams
|Michael Brockers
|LSU
|1st/2012
|Miami Dolphins
|Alec Ingold**
|Wisconsin
|Undrafted/2019
|Minnesota Vikings
|Stu Voigt
|Wisconsin
|10th/1970
|New England Patriots
|James White
|Wisconsin
|4th/2014
|New Orleans Saints
|Ryan Ramczyk**
|Wisconsin
|1st/2017
|New York Giants
|Jason Sehorn
|USC
|2nd/1994
|New York Jets
|John Abraham
|South Carolina
|1st/2000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Beau Allen
|Wisconsin
|7th/2014
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Lynn Swann*
|USC
|1st/1974
|San Francisco 49ers
|Julian Peterson
|Michigan State
|1st/2000
|Seattle Seahawks
|Shaun Alexander
|Alabama
|1st/2000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Simeon Rice
|Illinois
|1st/1996
|Tennessee Titans
|Keith Bulluck
|Syracuse
|1st/2000
|Washington Commanders
|Gary Clark
|James Madison
|2nd/1984 supplemental
In addition, since the draft is at home for the Green Bay Packers, other notable Packer alums will also reportedly be on hand to assist to help kick start the festivities. Those players are Ahman Green, Clay Matthews III, Mason Crosby, and James Jones.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin next Thursday through Saturday. ESPN Sioux Falls will bring you live ESPN Radio coverage of all three days.
In addition, Overtime with Bert Remien will be broadcasting live from radio row at this year's draft, with live shows both Thursday and Friday morning on site. Listen to Overtime on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!
Source: NFL.com
SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes Drafted in the Last Decade
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Denver Broncos All-Time Leading Rushers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien