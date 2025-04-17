Here’s a List of the NFL & Packers Legends Attending the Draft

Each and every year nowadays during day two of the NFL Draft, the league has taken advantage of the opportunity to include several big-name current and past players in the event.

This year, the draft is in the smallest market in the NFL, Green Bay, Wisconsin, but a lot of area legends are coming home to be a part of the celebration.

There are a ton of NFL legends with ties to America's Dairyland, and a lot of them will be on hand next week to announce picks and be a part of the massive event in Titletown.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the representatives for each team this year at the draft:

Club Player/Legend College Draft round/Year Arizona Cardinals Patrick Peterson LSU 1st/2011 Atlanta Falcons Keith Brooking Georgia Tech 1st/1998 Baltimore Ravens Jason Brown North Carolina 4th/2005 Buffalo Bills Lee Evans Wisconsin 1st/2004 Carolina Panthers Chuba Hubbard** Oklahoma State 4th/2021 Chicago Bears Dez White Georgia Tech 3rd/2000 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Krumrie Wisconsin 10th/1983 Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas* Wisconsin 1st/2007 Dallas Cowboys Travis Frederick Wisconsin 1st/2013 Denver Broncos Montee Ball Wisconsin 2nd/2013 Detroit Lions Terrion Arnold** Alabama 1st/2024 Green Bay Packers Jerry Kramer* Idaho 4th/1958 Green Bay Packers Jordy Nelson Kansas State 2nd/2008 Green Bay Packers Dave Robinson* Penn State 1st/1963 Houston Texans Owen Daniels Wisconsin 4th/2006 Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor** Wisconsin 2nd/2020 Jacksonville Jaguars T.J. Slaughter Southern Miss 3rd/2000 Kansas City Chiefs Dante Hall Texas A&M 5th/2000 Las Vegas Raiders Steve Wisniewski Penn State 2nd/1989 Los Angeles Chargers Melvin Gordon Wisconsin 1st/2015 Los Angeles Rams Michael Brockers LSU 1st/2012 Miami Dolphins Alec Ingold** Wisconsin Undrafted/2019 Minnesota Vikings Stu Voigt Wisconsin 10th/1970 New England Patriots James White Wisconsin 4th/2014 New Orleans Saints Ryan Ramczyk** Wisconsin 1st/2017 New York Giants Jason Sehorn USC 2nd/1994 New York Jets John Abraham South Carolina 1st/2000 Philadelphia Eagles Beau Allen Wisconsin 7th/2014 Pittsburgh Steelers Lynn Swann* USC 1st/1974 San Francisco 49ers Julian Peterson Michigan State 1st/2000 Seattle Seahawks Shaun Alexander Alabama 1st/2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Simeon Rice Illinois 1st/1996 Tennessee Titans Keith Bulluck Syracuse 1st/2000 Washington Commanders Gary Clark James Madison 2nd/1984 supplemental

In addition, since the draft is at home for the Green Bay Packers, other notable Packer alums will also reportedly be on hand to assist to help kick start the festivities. Those players are Ahman Green, Clay Matthews III, Mason Crosby, and James Jones.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin next Thursday through Saturday. ESPN Sioux Falls will bring you live ESPN Radio coverage of all three days.

In addition, Overtime with Bert Remien will be broadcasting live from radio row at this year's draft, with live shows both Thursday and Friday morning on site. Listen to Overtime on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: NFL.com

SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes Drafted in the Last Decade Gallery Credit: Bert Remien