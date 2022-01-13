Here’s How Minnesota’s Mall Of America Is Celebrating Its 30th Birthday

"In 2022, we mark our 30th birthday! And we’re keeping it fresh with a full year of surprises, celebrations and best of all: giveaways to all our great guests." - mallofamerica.com

Crews broke ground on the mega mall in 1989. Three short years later construction of the 4.2-million-square-foot shopping and entertainment center was complete and the doors opened to shoppers from around the world. The mall is celebrating its 30th birthday this year with all sorts of fun events and some really amazing prizes.

Minnesota's Mall of America Celebrates Its 30th Birthday

A post on the Mall's Facebook page says the celebration will go all year.

In 1992, after more than three years of construction, we opened our doors for the first time. Now, nearly three decades later, we are ready to celebrate our 30th birthday!

We’ll be keeping the celebration going all year, with giveaways, exclusive events, nostalgic throwbacks + more. We can’t wait to get this party started with you - our amazing guests who have helped make so many memories over the years! Keep an eye on mallofamerica.com/birthday for the latest updates. #MOA30

You Can Win BIG Prizes As The Mall of America Celebrates Its Birthday

The mall's website says gifts are being given away all year.

Gifts are the best part of any birthday party—which is why we’re pulling out all the stops for our 30th! We’ll be giving away a trip to the big game, one-of-a-kind experiences, and so many surprises, all year long!

Special Events for MOA's Birthday

The Mall will be hosting special events throughout the year to celebrate its birthday. The first will be a 90's themed drag show.

The Mall's website says Back to the 90's Drag Show: Celebrating 30 Years of Mall of America will recreate many of the famous performances that were held at Mall of America’s iconic Rotunda in the 1990s. Drag artists will recreate jaw-dropping numbers from artists such as Britney Spears, Shania Twain, Mariah Carey, *NSYNC + many more." This event is planned for January 21st.