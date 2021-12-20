Here’s How to Make the Best Tom & Jerry Batter [DIY]

If you want to put some extra cheer into your holiday party then this is sure to impress your friends and family.

There are so many variations and when you get right down to the best Tom & Jerry batter, yours is always best. Right?

A seasonal staple for this time of year as the weather turns cold and after spending a day outside skiing, sledding, or shoveling snow.

Tom & Jerry batter is fairly simple to make. You just need powdered sugar, eggs, and spices. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and apple spice are nice together. And a really good electric hand mixer.

Some recipes list butter or marshmallow cream. Not this one.

For what you pay for the store-bought batter, you'll be more than satisfied with this easy made-from-scratch batch. And, after you have a couple of toddy's, read up on how it got its name.

Okay, let's get started.

Unsplash

Separate your eggs. Yolks in one small bowl and whites in a medium-size mixing bowl.

Unsplash

Use a hand-held electric mixer to whip your egg whites until they peak. Sipping a small glass of brandy or rum while mixing the whites is highly encouraged. When the whites are stiff set aside.

Unsplash

Now in a larger mixing bowl add the egg yolks and mix thoroughly.

Fold in your egg whites.

nadisja/ThinkStock

After cleaning off the beaters of your mixer, now begin to slowly add the powdered sugar in small amounts to the egg mixture. With your mixer on medium-high continue to add the sugar. About 4 cups.

Continue blending until silky smooth. Then cover and chill the batter for one hour.

For your Tom & Jerry hot toddy, choose the size of the mug, fill it to 3/4 with boiling water. Depending on your liquor choice use one shot of rum and one shot of brandy. Add one large soup spoon size amount of Tom & Jerry batter and top with your favorite spices.

LeventKonuk/ThinkStock

Cheers!

