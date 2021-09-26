Here’s Where Augie’s New DI Hockey Arena is Going in Sioux Falls

When rumors started circulating this Summer that Augustana University was going to add DI hockey, the local sports community was buzzing.

Now that they have confirmed the news that indeed they are adding a DI hockey program, the next question became, where is the "on campus" hockey arena going to go?

That question is now answered as Augustana is building a brand new hockey arena right across the street from the Elmen center on campus.

The new arena will be located at 33rd and Grange and Augustana University is going to hold a press conference and official ground breaking on Tuesday, October 5 at 4:30 PM.

Located next to the new hockey arena will be the already constructed new track and the women's soccer field.

Ever since the news was confirmed I have heard only positive remarks about the addition of hockey at Augustana and now add the on campus arena, Augustana has to be ecstatic about this endeavor.

Not only is Augustana excited about this new venture, the whole state should be as Augustana University brings the first DI hockey program to the state of South Dakota.

Also this past week, Augustana University announced the decision to add women's lacrosse which will compete at the DII level.

For more information on this big news, the Augustana Athletic Department and all the future schedules of all the teams, you can visit their website.