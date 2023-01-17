Here’s Where the Minnesota Vikings Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Unfortunately for Vikings fans, their team's season came to an end on Sunday. One positive is that the fans now know when their team will pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

The Vikings do not currently hold a pick in the second round of this year's draft, as that pick was sent to the Lions as part of the TJ Hockenson trade.

The Minnesota Vikings will pick 23rd overall in the first round of the draft this season.

Here is the draft order that we know so far, with the final 8 spots still pending due to the ongoing postseason:

1) Chicago Bears

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Carolina Panthers

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Browns)

13) New York Jets

14) New England Patriots

15) Green Bay Packers

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

Here are some needs and a short word from an article at NFL.com:

Biggest needs: DB, DL, WR

DP: Will Minnesota be able to re-sign Dalvin Tomlinson? His departure would leave a huge void in a Vikings defense that is in need of upgrades.

We'll have to wait and see how the remainder of the postseason shakes out, but the Vikings are locked in at #23 overall for the time being.

Source: NFL.com

