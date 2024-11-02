What States Have The Highest Speed Limits? Not South Dakota!

Long and straight stretches of Interstate highways can make for a speedy trip through states like South Dakota. With the 80 MPH speed limit one would think that would be fast enough to travel. Think again!

How Fast Do You Drive

You can set your cruise control on 80 and still have multiple vehicles passing you.

Along with South Dakota there are a handful of states that have an 80 MPH speed limit.

Idaho

Montana

Nevada

Oklahoma

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

Want to find the highest speed limit in the country? Travel to Texas. A toll road just outside of Austin is posted at 85 MPH.

If you were driving in the 70's then you will recall then President Richard Nixon agreed to a national speed limit of 55 mph for all states in 1974. According to the American Safety Council, in 1995, the U.S. Congress handed speed limit laws back over to the individual states and allowed each state to decide its maximum speed to drive.

Just how fast is too fast? You'll know that when you see the light bar from a State Trooper in your rearview mirror. And, when you pay the fine.

