History of the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day

Opening Day is here for the Minnesota Twins and if history is an indicator there is a decent chance the Twins will walk away with a loss.

Minnesota's first Opening Day took place in 1961 in New York against the Yankees. The Twins would go on to win their first Opening Day game 6-0. Throughout the first 10 Opening Day games the Twins would play they ended up 6-4 overall.

The Twins are 25-32 all-time in Opening Day games and have played a majority of them on the road. Minnesota has started the season 35 times on the road (including today, March 29) and 22 times at home. Over the last 10 years, the Twins have opened at home just three times. Those games took place in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

Their longest winning streak is four between 2001-2004. Minnesota, however, ended the franchises longest losing streak last season after losing eight games straight on Opening Day from 2009-2016.

Baltimore and Minnesota will play for the 5th time on Opening Day. The Twins have only opened at home one time against Baltimore back in 2007. All other meetings between the two have been hosted in Baltimore. Baltimore holds a 3-1 series advantage over the Twins on Opening Day.

The Twins look to get a winning streak going on Opening Day after defeating Kansas City 7-1 in 2017. Minnesota and Baltimore play today (March 29) at 2:05.