HOF Bobby Hull Dies At Age 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, a 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, has died, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday. He was 84.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family," the team said in a statement. "The Hull Family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the sympathies that have been sent their way."

Hull, known during his playing career as the Golden Jet because of his blond hair and his speed on the ice, became beloved in Chicago for teaming with Stan Mikita to help the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, ending a 23-year title drought.

Following Mikita's lead, Hull became known for curving the blade of his wooden stick in the 1960s and had one of the most feared slap shots in the league. His slap shot was reportedly clocked at 118 mph.

He played 15 seasons in Chicago and is the franchise's career leader in goals scored with 604. For eight of those seasons, he played alongside his brother Dennis, who scored 298 goals with the Blackhawks. Bobby Hull won back-to-back Hart Memorial Trophies as the league's most valuable player in 1964-65 and 1965-66, when he won the NHL scoring title for the third time in his career.