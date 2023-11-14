Holiday Train Steaming Through Minnesota and Iowa

Calling all holiday lovers, this is something you don't want to miss! The CPKC Holiday Train is touring the U.S. and Canada through December 19. It is making a lot of stops in Minnesota and Iowa.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been raising money and awareness for food banks at every stop they make. Since 1999 the train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

This is not only a fundraising event, it is also an entertainment event, as the train has its very own stage, where you'll see some very talented singers and musicians perform.

Here are all the stops we know about.

Holiday Train 2023 in Iowa:

11/26 Clinton, Iowa - 3:05 p.m. - East end of Main Avenue, near Sawmill Museum

11/26 Davenport, Iowa - 5:45 p.m. - Corner of Western Avenue and West River Drive

11/26 Muscatine, Iowa - 7:30 p.m. - West end of River Side Park at Chestnut Street and Harbor Drive

11/27 Ottumwa, Iowa - 10 a.m. - CPKC Station, 1300 Wildwood Drive across 134 from Kohl’s

12/7 Mason City, Iowa - 7:45 p.m. - CPKC Depot - 904 South Pennsylvania Avenue

12/8 Ossian, Iowa - 11 a.m. - West Mechanic Street - between Becker Avenue and North West Street

12/8 Marquette, Iowa - 1:45 p.m. - Marina parking lot, north of Casino Queen Marquette at Water Street and Highway 76

12/8 Lansing, Iowa - 3:50 p.m. - Ball field on South Front Street between North 2nd and Dodge Street

12/8 New Albin, Iowa - 5:15 p.m. - Parking lot adjacent to CPKC tracks on Railroad Avenue between Ross Avenue and Oak Street

Holiday Train 2023 in Minnesota

12/6 Rochester at 1605 Civic Center Drive NW (1 p.m.)

12/6 Owatonna at 1145 Park Drive (3:40 p.m.)

12/6 Waseca at 308 South State Street and HWY 13 (5:15 p.m.)

12/6 Janesville at Veteran's Memorial Park (7 p.m.)

12/7 Austin at 550 11th Street NE (5 p.m.)

12/8 La Crescent at The Commadore Food and Spirit (7:15 p.m.)

12/9 Winona at Amtrak Station (3:30 p.m.)

12/9 Wabasha at Gambie Avenue railway crossing (5:30 p.m.)

12/9 Hastings at CPKC Depot (8 p.m.)

12/10 Cottage Grove at South Seiben Bridge (5 p.m.)

12/10 St. Paul at Union Depot (6:45 p.m.)

12/11 Golden Valley at Golden Hills Drive railway crossing (4:45 p.m.)

12/11 St. Louis Park at W. Lake Street and Library Lane (6 p.m.)

12/11 Minneapolis at Lions Park (8 p.m.)

12/13 Loretto at Hennepin County Road 19 railway crossing (4:15 p.m.)

12/13 Buffalo at 5th Street NE railway crossing (5:45 p.m.)

12/13 Annandale at Downtown Park (7:15 p.m.)

12/13 Eden Valley at State Street railway crossing (8:55 p.m.)

12/14 Glenwood at CPKC station (10:15 a.m.)

12/14 Alexandria at 8th Avenue E railway (11:30 a.m.)

12/14 Detroit Lakes at Holmes Street railway crossing (2:20 p.m.)

12/14 Mahnomen at West of U.S. 59 and South of E Washington Avenue (4:20 p.m.)

12/14 Plummer at Central Avenue railway crossing (6 p.m.)

12/14 Thief River Falls at 405 3rd Street East (7:30 p.m.)

12/15 Elbow Lake at U.S. State Hwy 59 railway crossing (4:15 p.m.)

