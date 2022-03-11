Houston Texans Signing Former Hawkeye Kirksey to Extension
The Houston Texans are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year extension, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday.
Kirksey had 93 tackles -- his most since 2017 -- and a career-high eight pass deflections in 13 games (12 starts) last season, his first with the Texans.
A third-round draft pick in 2014, Kirksey spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns and then one year with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Texans on a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
Kirksey played his college football at the University of Iowa.
Get our free mobile app
13 Famous Iowans
It's a great day for Iowans. The first ever Major League Baseball game was played in Dyersville, Iowa last night (August 12) in The Field of Dreams game and it was awesome!
What a great way to showcase a beautiful state and celebrate the hospitality of Iowans.
Iowa may seem far away from Tinsel Town, but The Hawkeye State has produced many famous actors, musicians, and athletes!
The following 13 are just the tip of the iceberg!