How To Track Santa on Christmas Eve

It's fun to track Santa's sleigh on Christmas eve, especially if you have kids. Last year, my wife and I left the NORAD tracker website open on the desktop computer in the den and found the kids really getting into it.

Plus, if you have little ones, it adds a level of magic and realism to Santa and his reindeer.

Here are a few of the best Santa tracker websites for you:

NORAD Santa Tracker leads the field on Christmas eve. (the one we used last year).

Google's Santa Tracker is also fun - plus, has a ton of online games for kids to play.

TrackingSanta is neat and visually fun. It also provides extra updates through the night.

Santa Update is great. You can "tune into" a radio broadcast that gives updates on Santa's progress. We give 'Kringle Radio' an "A"!

North Pole is another website that has several things to do for kids, including a nice countdown to Christmas.

