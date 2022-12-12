How Did Fan Favorite, Minnesota Vikings Fan Handle Another Loss?

Sadly, the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Detroit Lions for their third loss of the season, but I full heartedly believe that's the last one for this year. Plus, think about it we are still 10-3 for the season. What irritates me about yesterday's loss was how the Vikings are being called "frauds".

Get our free mobile app

Seriously, you can read all about 'Barstool' calling us exactly that before going into yesterday's game HERE. How we are the worst winning team and blah, blah, blah. Even when we are winning, our team gets hated on, I've come to get used to that. But in the words of Taylor Swift, "Shake it off...haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate".

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images loading...

Despite the fact we didn't look all that great and we had some key players out yesterday on defense and on the o-line, everyone forgets this was a divisional rivalry and more often than not, it comes down to the wire with the Lions. But when all else fails and feeling bummed about the loss, this should help to cheer you up a bit, or at least put a smile on your face.

It has become my Monday morning ritual now to seek out Jackie on TikTok and get her reaction to the Vikes game and she never disappoints. Win or lose, you can tell she loves her Vikings. Yesterday, no exception to the rule and here she is reacting to our boys...

Get our free mobile app

Couple takeaways...I love that she refers to Kirk as "thuggins", it's hilarious. No one and I mean no one should come near her Justin Jefferson, pretty sure he is perfect in her eyes and she may have jinxed Dalvin Cook and his fumble. Plus, she put the hex on the Lions kicker and all, hahahaha. Can't even be mad about the loss anymore, Jackie comes through again and this next week she gets to actually be AT the game on Saturday when we take on the Colts.

LET'S GO VIKES! SKOL and Let's GO Jackie, cheer loud!

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters