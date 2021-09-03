How Many Job Openings Are There in South Dakota Right Now?

Coming off a year that saw 5.5% unemployment and over 24,000 unemployed people, the state's workforce is still reeling. And not just the food industry. Healthcare and education are scrambling for staff.

By the numbers, South Dakota has done well turning those numbers around. As of July of this year, the unemployment rate has been reduced to 2.7%. Yes, we have a long way to go.

Here is one avenue to explore if you're looking for jobs in South Dakota. The South Dakota Works site has several resources.

In Sioux Falls alone, there are over 4,800 job openings. Rapid City has more than 2,300 and Aberdeen 1,000.

In an article published by Aberdeen News, there were 1,468 people getting unemployment benefits. Department Secretary at South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman said, "If all those people went back to work tomorrow, it wouldn’t move the needle,”

As you look around the Sioux Falls market housing construction is setting all-time high records.

When it comes to putting America back to work, we got this!