How Much Longer Until the 2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City?

NFL fans worldwide have been placated by a recent slew of signings, but now that things have cooled down a bit; anxiety is back as everyone awaits the 2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City.

The 2023 NFL Draft will round out the month of sporting events which will include the Masters, NHL, and NBA postseason and more.

The 2023 Draft will be live from Kansas City this year and will run from Thursday, April 27th through Saturday, April 29th.

As always, the draft can be seen on ESPN and NFL Network, along with radio coverage. You can listen to the NFL Draft on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO here in Sioux Falls.

The Carolina Panthers now own the top pick after trading with the Chicago Bears. Other teams currently picking near the top include the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and the Seattle Seahawks.

There is a ton of debate as to which quarterback could go #1 overall to Carolina, and there is a lot to choose from. C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Bryce Young (Alabama), Anthony Richardson (Florida), and Will Levis (Kentucky) are the four quarterbacks most likely to be taken in the first round.

Here is a brief write-up on what to expect early on in the first round on April 27th from SI.com.

Regardless of what happens, it will be another great weekend of optimism across the league as the NFL welcomes its 2023 rookie class.

