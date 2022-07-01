How RESGEN Is Leading Dads & Teens To Better Relationships

What does RESGEN mean?

RESGEN is the shortened version of the phrase "Restoration Generation". The sole purpose of this organization is to bring people closer to God and each other.

In the last 12 years, REGEN has brought a message of love, hope, and reconnection. In other words a restoration of relationships between fathers and sons in particular, and couples and families altogether.

How has it done this?

They are well known for the RESGEN Men's Summit, Date Night for couples, and Parents Night event. And now they've come up with a new event to bring dads and kids closer together through Christ.

What is the brand new event RESGEN is presenting this year?

The "RESGEN Father-Teen 2-Person Scramble & Lunch", August 2, 2022, at Willow Run Golf Course is a half-day happening filled with "intentional conversation" and a deep commitment to investing in the growth of the Father-Teen relationship.

There will be an 8 AM Shotgun Start.

What is "Intentional Conversation"?

At each hole, you'll be given a couple of questions to ponder and then discuss. You might even find some answers along the way!

How do we sign up?

Just register online at RESGEN.org. The cost is $160 per team (Father & Middle or High School Son/Daughter-age 12 to 18) and covers golf (18 holes with cart), the program with an inspirational speaker, and a delicious lunch in the Willows Restaurant. There will also be some great prizes and giveaways, all at GreatLIFE Willow Run Golf Course.