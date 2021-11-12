How to Change Those Tiny Christmas Lights [PHOTOS]

Sometimes, the little things in life bug us the most. One of the gnats of the Christmas Season at my house comes from the little pesky rascal Christmas Lights. You know, the ones that are so low priced you find yourself headed back to the store to buy new ones because one of two of the lights has died out?

I'm here to help you and possibly save your Christmas! Here's how you replace one of those tiny bulbs.

Get our free mobile app

How To Change Tiny Christmas Lights

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: