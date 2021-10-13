How To Get Tickets To Sioux Falls Jaycees Haunted House

Do you wanna get your Halloween scare on? The Sioux Falls Jaycees have just the ticket! The Jaycees Feargrounds, previously the Sioux Falls Jaycees Haunted House!

The Jaycees Feargrounds, located at the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds, has become a classic Halloween tradition in the Sioux Falls area.

Here's all the ticket information for ya! You can buy tickets online for $12 which is a $5 saving from the gate cost of $17.

You can request a wristband for Discounted Re-Entry to the Feargrounds. Customers can purchase a re-entry ticket for $7 if they are wearing a Feargrounds Wristband.

Discounts are available for Military / First Responders and get a $1 off with ID.

And if you bring in a canned food donation you'll receive $1 off full ticket price per item... (up to 3 items) Good when purchasing tickets at the gate only.

Feargrounds Doors are open: October 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23

October 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 Kids Day: October 24

October 24 Blackout Nights: October 27, 28, 29 , 30, 31

October 27, 28, 29 , 30, 31 Ticket Window Opens: at 6:45 p.m.

at 6:45 p.m. Weekday Hours: 7:00–9:00 p.m. (Last ticket sold at 8:30 p.m.)

7:00–9:00 p.m. (Last ticket sold at 8:30 p.m.) Weekend Hours: 7:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.(Midnight) (Last ticket sold at 11:00 p.m.)

Please note we cut off ticket sales 30 min to 1 hour before the haunted house closes. This allows all ticket holders to get through the haunt, and gets our hard-working volunteers home in a timely manner.

