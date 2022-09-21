How To Step ‘Out of the Darkness’ This Weekend in Sioux Falls

If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, that is not the way it works - - yet.

Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up over the last decade and once again, nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.

These beloved people were alone. Or felt that they were. Ongoing research indicates that connection can help stop suicide. It has for me.

Asking someone if they're thinking about suicide, doesn't put the thought in their head. Most people will be grateful that you kicked the door open to start the conversation.

Starting the conversation to let people know they are not alone is a huge part of the work being done by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is presenting the Sioux Falls "Out of the Darkness" Community Walk this Saturday, September 24, 2022 beginning at the Levitt at the Falls shell.

Registration is free and begins at 12:45 PM. Opening ceremonies begin at 1 PM and the walk kicks off at 1:15 and runs through 10 PM.

At the walk, you will find information about how to start conversations with people you love and are concerned about, as well as materials on coping skills and many other mental health resources.

The Out of the Darkness Experience is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call 988, or text TALK to 741741. You are not alone!

Source: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention