How To Watch AFC/NFC Champ Games in South Dakota Today

There are four teams left in the National Football League playoffs and two teams will punch their tickets to the Super Bowl today.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Field in Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

So how can you watch both games on television in South Dakota today?

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will play on FOX affiliate Dakota News Now at 2 PM central time with a pregame show airing prior to the showdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals game will air on CBS affiliate Keloland at 5:30 PM central time with a pregame show starting prior to the matchup.

Both games are expected to be close contests and hopefully they both live up to the billing and we get two wonderful games on Championship Sunday.

