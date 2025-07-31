The NFL dream remains for one-time Iowa Cyclone starting Quarterback Hunter Dekkers, but the dream in New Orleans is over as of this week.

Dekkers was cut by the Saints on Thursday after signing on with the team as an undrafted free agent.

The Hawarden, Iowa native has had a long and winding football journey to this point, and is now in search of his next pro football opportunity.

Whether that is in the NFL and where remains to be seen.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the team waived Hunter Dekkers. They signed punter Kai Kroeger in a corresponding move.

Dekkers signed with the Saints in May after working out for the team at their rookie minicamp. His departure leaves Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and second-round pick Tyler Shough as the team’s quarterbacks and all three are competing for the team’s starting job.

It was a good opportunity in New Orleans for Dekkers, who was embroiled in a quarterback competition along with other unproven youngsters following Derek Carr's retirement.

Dekkers played at both Iowa State and Iowa Western Community College prior to earning the NFL opportunity, and may very well get a training camp invite from a few other teams in the coming days and weeks.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

