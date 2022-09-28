Hurricane Ian May Force Sunday Night Buccaneers vs Chiefs Game to Minneapolis
The Minnesota Vikings are in London this weekend to face the New Orleans Saints. However, it appears that doesn't necessarily mean that U.S. Bank Stadium will remain empty this weekend.
ESPN's Jeff Darlington is reporting that due to growing concerns regarding the impact Hurricane Ian may have in Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home game against the Kansas City Chiefs may be moved to a neutral site, with U.S. Bank Stadium being a strong candidate.
As of Tuesday night, it did not look good for residents in the Tampa Bay area. The Weather Channel was warning that Hurricane Ian could become a Category 4 storm before landfall, leading to a "potentially catastrophic strike on Florida."
If that holds true, the National Football League would have no choice but to move the game out of harms way. While both the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints also have away games, Darlington believes that the NFL would likely push the game to the Midwest to avoid any interference with storm relief efforts in the region.
Other sources are acknowledging Darlington's report, as everyone awaits updates Hurricane Ian and the related decision the NFL would certainly have to make sooner than later to accommodate both teams, their fans and the staff at U.S. Bank Stadium.
If the game is moved to U.S. Bank Stadium, it would bring to Minneapolis a marquee, prime time matchup between star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. The two teams recently met in Super Bowl LV, where the Bucs defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
The game is scheduled to kickoff Sunday, October 2 at 7:20 p.m. CST.