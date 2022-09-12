Huskers Fire Scott Frost and Now Have to Pay Him a Ton of Money

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are off to a 1-2 start with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern and now they are without their head coach.

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday and will have to pay him a ton of money as he exits stage right.

Frost will receive a $15 million buyout after leading the Huskers to a 16-31 record in his tenure in Lincoln.

If the Huskers were to have waited until October 1, Frost's buyout would have been much smaller, but sensing urgency from the fan base and most likely internally as well, Trev Alberts let Scott Frost go on Sunday.

The buyout would have decreased to $7.5 million after October 1, 2022.

In a statement, AD Trev Alberts said "Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication."

Nebraska will now be led by interim head coach Mickey Joseph who is also a former Huskers quarterback like Frost.

It will be very interesting to see what direction Nebraska goes next as head coach as they try to turn around a once-storied program.

For more information on the firing of Scott Frost, the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

 

