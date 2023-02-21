I-29 From Sioux Falls to North Dakota Closing Late Tuesday Night

In anticipation of a coming winter storm, Interstate 29 will close Tuesday evening at 10:00 PM from Sioux Falls north to Brookings.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says to expect more road closures in eastern South Dakota on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the SDDOT, these closures are planned for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023:

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from the North Dakota state line to Brookings at 8 p.m.

Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) will be closed from Brookings (exit 132) to Sioux Falls (exit 84) at 10 p.m.

Interstate 90 (eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (exit 395) to Mitchell (exit 332) at 10 p.m.

"No Travel Advisories are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures," SDDOT said.

Significantly reduced visibility, blizzard-like conditions, and extreme wind chills will make travel very dangerous.

Check out SD511.org for road condition information from South Dakota 511. The map gives info on all the major roads in South Dakota and connects you to other states for their conditions.