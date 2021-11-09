In a ‘Cancel Culture’ World, These Celebrities are Untouchable

In a ever growing world of 'cancel culture' and 'woke mobs', it seems as if everyone is fair game to some of these unruly efforts to end someone's career based on comments or themes they deem inappropriate.

Get our free mobile app

In some cases, cancelling someone or something is clearly justified and makes sense considering their actions or words.

In other cases, like trying to cancel Chase the Police Dog from Paw Patrol or trying to erase comedians because of their long standing content just makes no sense to me.

Although it feels like most everyone would be susceptible to getting cancelled, here is a list of celebrity names that are untouchable when it come to cancel culture.

1. Betty White

2. Dolly Parton

3. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

4. George Clooney

5. Elmo

6. Mike Trout

7. Patrick Mahomes

8. Jennifer Lopez

9. Will Smith

10. Paul McCartney