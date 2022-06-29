Todd Drummond, the youngest son of Food Network's Ree Drummond, has committed to play college football in South Dakota.

If you're a fan of the Food Network, you've probably seen a few (or a hundred) episodes of The Pioneer Woman starring Pawhuska, Oklahoma rancher/TV personality/cookbook writer/photographer/entrepreneur, Ree Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman debuted in 2011 and featured Ree cooking for her ranch family of six, plus her and Ladd's extended family and ranchhands. Her kids Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd were 14, 12, 9, and 7 years old respectively. Alex is now married, Paige and Bryce are in college, and Todd will graduate from high school in 2023.

Todd is an impressive football player for his Pawhuska team and is the starting quarterback. He's been visiting colleges, including the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. On Monday, June 27, Todd posted on Instagram that he has committed to USD and will start his first season as a Coyote in the Fall of 2023.

Welcome to South Dakota, Todd!

