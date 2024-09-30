Injury Update for North Dakota State Alum, Packers WR Watson

Christian Watson went down with a scary-looking injury early in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The initial reaction was not a good one as medical personnel surrounded Watson on the field, but after Monday's update, Packers fans can stay optimistic about seeing the receiver again sooner than later.

Per Ian Rapoport on Twitter:

That's the good news. The bad news is that this derails another key season in Watson's young career. Last year, Watson missed 8 games with a wide range of injuries.

The Packers are now 2-2 following a tough loss vs. Minnesota on Sunday and will likely be without Watson for the near term. No official timetable has been given.

The Packers hit the road this weekend to LA to battle Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, a 3:25 start time.

