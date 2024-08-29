Iowa Native to Enter Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

The Green Bay Packers have a long and storied history of success on the gridiron.

Every year, the franchise solidifies parts of that history with Hall of Fame inductions.

Recently, wideout Jordy Nelson and Guard Josh Sitton were inducted, and this week, the Packers will induct a pair of notable pass rushers.

Clay Matthews III and Iowa native Aaron Kampman will be this year's inductees into the Packers Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at Lambeau Field.

Per WBAY news:

Matthews has the most sacks in Packers history with 83.5. He spent nine seasons with the Packers and was named to six Pro Bowls. He also holds the team record for most sacks in post-season games since 1982, with 11. Kampman ranks 5th on the all-time sack list with 54 in eight seasons. He earned 15 of those in 2006, which was second-most in the league that year. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2006 and 2007.

Kampman played his college football at the University of Iowa and spent a total of 10 years in the NFL, 8 with the Packers.

He played his high school football at Aplington-Parkersburg and went on to earn First Team All-Big Ten Honors in 2001 at Iowa. The Packers chose Kampman in the 5th round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Matthews and Kampman are just the latest inductees into the Packers Hall of Fame that first began back in 1970.

Source: WBAY News on MSN