Iowa ‘American Idol’ Winner Debuts New Music, Tour, and Hairdo

Maddie Poppe, from Clarksville, Iowa, won season 16 of American Idol and she's back with new music and a set of tour dates for June!

Maddie beat out country star, Gabby Barret, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson to win the title back in 2018.

Caleb and Maddie actually started dating during the show and are still together! How cute!

Maddie Poppe released her debut album after Idol back in 2019 called, Whirlwind.

She also sang the National Anthem at the Field of Dreams game last Summer! Iowa represent!

Today (April 29, 2022), Maddie Poppe released a new song entitled, "One That Got Away".

The new song is a bit of a different vibe from the Iowa native compared to her debut album.

There is also a slew of live shows to go along with the new music:

6/1 - ATLANTA, GA

6/2 - CHARLOTTE, NC

6/3 - BLUFFTON, SC

6/4 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

6/6 - WASHINGTON DC

6/7 - PHILADELPHIA

6/8 - NYC 6/9 - PAWLING, NY

6/10 - HARTFORD, CT

6/11 - JAFFREY, NH

6/12 - OGUNQUIT, ME

6/15 - LAKE ORION, MI No details on a drop date for the entire new album. Aside from debuting a new song, Maddie Poppe also debuted a new darker do! When we got to know Maddie on American Idol she was blonde and wearing overalls. Now, she's brunette and all grown up! Still wearing overalls though! I guess blondes don't always have more fun.

