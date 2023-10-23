Iowa Out, Air Force Climbs in Latest AP Top 25

The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a very tough loss to Minnesota on Saturday, and with it, the Big Ten West remains very much up for grabs.

Following the loss, the 24th ranked Hawkeyes also dropped out of the latest AP Top 25 released on Sunday.

The Air Force Falcons, who need just a win over Army now to claim yet another Commander in Chief's trophy, continued their ascent in the rankings.

The Falcons, who are a perfect 7-0 this season, are now the 19th ranked team in the country.

Bringing up the rear in the poll is James Madison at #25. The Dukes are undefeated, and are making just their second ever appearance in the poll:

AP Top 25 college football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Georgia (38)
2. Michigan (19)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Florida State (3)
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas
8. Oregon
9. Alabama
10. Penn State
11. Oregon State
12. Ole Miss
13. Utah
14. Notre Dame
15. LSU
16. Missouri
17. North Carolina
18. Louisville
19. Air Force
20. Duke
21. Tennessee
22. Tulane
23. UCLA
24. USC
25. James Madison

The Iowa Hawkeyes now have a week off before they take on Northwestern on the road, a 2:30 kickoff time on Saturday, November 4th.

Source: ESPN.com

