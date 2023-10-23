Iowa Out, Air Force Climbs in Latest AP Top 25
The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a very tough loss to Minnesota on Saturday, and with it, the Big Ten West remains very much up for grabs.
Following the loss, the 24th ranked Hawkeyes also dropped out of the latest AP Top 25 released on Sunday.
The Air Force Falcons, who need just a win over Army now to claim yet another Commander in Chief's trophy, continued their ascent in the rankings.
The Falcons, who are a perfect 7-0 this season, are now the 19th ranked team in the country.
Bringing up the rear in the poll is James Madison at #25. The Dukes are undefeated, and are making just their second ever appearance in the poll:
AP Top 25 college football poll
First-place votes in parentheses
|1. Georgia (38)
|2. Michigan (19)
|3. Ohio State (3)
|4. Florida State (3)
|5. Washington
|6. Oklahoma
|7. Texas
|8. Oregon
|9. Alabama
|10. Penn State
|11. Oregon State
|12. Ole Miss
|13. Utah
|14. Notre Dame
|15. LSU
|16. Missouri
|17. North Carolina
|18. Louisville
|19. Air Force
|20. Duke
|21. Tennessee
|22. Tulane
|23. UCLA
|24. USC
|25. James Madison
The Iowa Hawkeyes now have a week off before they take on Northwestern on the road, a 2:30 kickoff time on Saturday, November 4th.
Source: ESPN.com
