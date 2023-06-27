Iowa Hawkeye Alum Van Ness Inks Deal with Packers

The Packers had a pair of first round picks in 2022, and may very well have a pair of first rounders in 2024, but this year's lone first round selection for Green Bay has officially signed his rookie contract.

Lukas Van Ness, who was taken at #13 overall in April's NFL Draft, has officially signed his deal.

Per Spotrac, the 13th overall pick’s four-year contract with the Packers is expected to be around $17.4 million including a $9.6 million signing bonus for a 2023 cap hit of $3.2 million. For reference, the 14th overall pick in the draft (Broderick Jones), signed for $16.6 million and a $9.1 million signing bonus. Jones’ entire deal was fully guaranteed.

It's a hefty payday for the young pass rusher, who figures to rotate in to a talented defensive front this season as a rookie.

Van Ness joins fellow pass rushers Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Justin Hollins, and Kingsley Enagbare in what is a scary group for the Packers.

In his college career at the University of Iowa, the Illinois native tallied 13 sacks over 2 seasons, and played in a total of 26 games for the Hawkeyes.

The Packers open the preseason by facing the Cincinnati Bengals on August 11th and open the regular season at Chicago on September 10th.

