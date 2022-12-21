Iowa Hawkeyes Lose 5-Star Recruit to Alabama Crimson Tide

Kadyn Proctor was one of highest rated football recruits that the state of Iowa had seen in a long time. After a verbal commitment from the Southeast Polk star to the Hawkeyes earlier this year, Proctor has now changed course.

The 5-star offensive lineman has decided to flip his commitment to the University of Alabama, joining what is another premier offensive line group in the country.

Proctor is the top ranked offensive lineman in the country in the Class of 2023.

Here is the official post on Proctor's Twitter page:

It's surely a tough loss for the Hawkeyes, who have traditionally done a stellar job at keeping homegrown talent in state.

The Hawkeyes have made some notable additions in the transfer portal thus far this offseason, but the loss of Proctor and other starters from last season leaves several holes to fill.

Source: Kadyn Proctor Twitter