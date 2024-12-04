Iowa Hawkeyes QB McNamara Enters Transfer Portal

'Tis the season. December's transfer portal window is open, and it is getting flooded with known and unknown commodities looking for a fresh start.

The Iowa Hawkeye chapter of Cade McNamara's career didn't go as planned, and he's entering the portal as one of the veterans looking for new beginning.

McNamara's college career began at Michigan, and he transferred to Iowa after the 2022 season after losing out on the starting gig to JJ McCarthy.

McNamara immediately asserted himself as the Hawkeyes top QB option, but the results on the field didn't follow. In two years at Iowa City, McNamara battled injuries and finished with a 9-4 record in 13 starts.

After a second consecutive injury-riddled campaign, McNamara reportedly entered the portal on Wednesday morning:

McNamara finished his Hawkeye career with 10 touchdowns against 8 interceptions over those 13 starts, and will seek another opportunity elsewhere to finish out his college career.

Source: Sports Reference (Stats) and Sean Bock on Twitter

