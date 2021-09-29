Iowa Lady Gives Birth To Baby In Parking Lot

It's been the plot for many a sitcom TV comedy...a pregnant lady can't get to the hospital in time and gives birth in the car on the way to the hospital.

Well, this is a situation of real-life imitating art. Dwayne and Amanda Melton were on the way to the hospital in Ames, Iowa to give birth to their baby girl.

But before the couple could make it to the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, which was around a 50-minute drive from their house, Amanda's water broke and the baby was ready to join the party.

According to KCCI in Des Moines Amanda Melton stated, "I didn't feel like we are going to make it. We turned the corner and my water broke and her head came out."

The father Dwayne Melton said, "We turned the corner and my water broke and her head came out. I came around and as I am opening the door she is leaning back holding the baby by the head and shoulders and she says you gotta grab her. I reached in and caught her in the palms of my hands,"

The healthy baby girl was born in their minivan just outside of the hospital's entrance.

