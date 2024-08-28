Iowa Legend Kittle Featured in Absurd and Hilarious Directv Ad

We've already been privy to some pretty funny ads prior to the College and NFL football seasons officially getting underway, but this one takes the cake.

George Kittle, who is funny enough in his own right, puts on a show in an ad for Direct TV.

Kittle, who attended the University of Iowa and is something of a legend both on and off the field in the NFL, stars in the hilarious ad for the TV giant.

Kittle is hopefully not rocking that hairdo when the 49ers open the season in a few weeks, although I wouldn't put it past him.

Kittle and the 49ers take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the first Monday Night Football matchup of the season on Monday, September 9th in Santa Clara.

Kittle begins year number 8 in the NFL in the coming weeks and has hauled in 37 scores over that time. The 49ers are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl once again this season.