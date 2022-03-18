Iowa Man Charged After Making 228 Harassing Phone Calls

Iowa Man Charged After Making 228 Harassing Phone Calls

Alex_Schmidt

Breakups can be really hard. At some point, you have to move on. But sometimes that doesn't happen and the rejected party drives their ex crazy until they call the cops.

An Iowa man is in trouble with the law after making a bunch of phone calls over five days also partaking in some vandalism.

According to NWestIowa.com, 22-year-old Jason Douglas Fox was arrested in Sheldon on Sunday for harassing his former girlfriend.

Between January 28 and February 1, Fox made 228 phone calls to his ex. That's a crazy average of 45.6 calls per day over that span. His fingers weren't tired of dialing each day because he also called the mother of this ex approximately nine times.

He was arrested on a pair of O'Brien County warrants. One was for two counts of third-degree harassment. The other charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief comes from dumping motor oil on the doormat at the front door of the mother's home on February 1.

The mat was a total loss and will cost $25 to replace.

