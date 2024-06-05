Relive Iowa Broadcaster’s Epic 2018 Roast of Nebraska Football

Hope springs eternal in Lincoln, Nebraska this time of year, but this year; I'm buying into the Huskers.

Just about every year since their dominant stretch that ended in the early 2000s, Nebraska football and their fans are hopeful for a return to that dominance.

They're an easy target for mockery in the sports world. They're the Dallas Cowboys of college football. An epic history that commands respect paired with sky-high yearly expectations and recent lack of performance.

Sometimes, broadcasters poke fun, then there's what Iowa broadcaster Andy Fales did back in 2018:

Shots fired all the way from Des Moines! It's an amazing classic roast and rant. Sadly, since 2018, neither Iowa nor Nebraska has added to their National Championship trophy case in football.

This year though, (call me delusional) the Huskers COULD be back. Not BACK back, but back to being relevant in the expanding Big Ten.

Nebraska hasn't been bowling since 2016, but I'd be willing to bet that streak ends this Fall. The Huskers won 5 games a year ago in the first year under Matt Rhule, and the cupboard isn't bare this season.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola is a big reason for those expectations to be high, as he brings in the hype of a top-tier recruit, paired with the Husker family ties that will surely excite the fan base.

The Huskers open the season with four-straight home games this Fall, beginning with UTEP in Lincoln on August 31st. All tongue-in-cheek criticism aside, I expect more W's than L's this season for the Huskers.

