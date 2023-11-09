Iowa’s Offense is So Bad its Offensive (to Bettors)

The Iowa Hawkeyes have made some more history ahead of their matchup against Rutgers this weekend, and it isn't good history.

The Hawkeyes, who have played their two most recent games to the tune of 10 total points in each contest, have added a whole new meaning to offense.

It has been a different level of bad this season for the Hawkeyes and their fans, and the betting community has taken notice.

According to an article at ESPN.com, the Hawkeyes matchup against Rutgers currently has one of the lowest Over/Under Point totals in College Football history:

As of late Thursday morning, the total sat at a consensus 28, the lowest of any college football game since at least 2000, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Barring late line movement, Rutgers-Iowa will be the first game with an over/under total of less than 30 in ESPN's odds database.

Iowa thus far this season has averaged 18.4 points per game while allowing 13.7. The defense and special teams are superb, the offense is historically bad.

Neither the Hawkeyes running or passing game ranks within the top 100 in the nation in yards per game, and it's led to news that Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz won't be back next season.

The craziest part is that the Hawkeyes are still among the favorites to win the Big Ten West and make it to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Iowa is 7-2 at present (4-2 in conference), and has remaining games vs. Rutgers, vs. Illinois, and at Nebraska on the schedule.

It is possible that the team that may end up averaging less than 17 points per game this season could not only finish in the top 25 but also end up playing an eventual College Football Playoff team in the Big Ten Title Game next month.

The only question left to ask is....is 28 points too many this weekend?

