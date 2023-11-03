Iowa’s Reiman Gardens Is “Best Thing To Do In Iowa”

Get our free mobile app

Reiman Garden on Facebook

Reiman Gardens is a 17-acre botanical garden ranked as the number one "best thing to do in Iowa" in 2023.

Taking a step out of your comfort zone can be shocking. It can be a pleasant experience. It can be breathtaking. It can be therapeutic. And, it can be an experience that will have you wanting to repeat it.

Not that it was a question of comfort zone, a fall vacation to spend time with family in Iowa was just what we needed.

In Iowa this time of year many people are showing their colors in the form of Cyclone or Hawkeye jerseys. A few months ago Iowa's color palate was screaming from the state's famous Reiman Gardens.

As part of the Iowa State University of Science and Technology campus, you can enjoy the beauty all year long.

Now, we didn't time our visit to Iowa for the annual Iowa-Iowa State football game that was being held in Ames that weekend. But, a trip the day before was on the list of things to do while visiting family to this beautiful 17-arce oasis next door to Jack Trice Stadium.

Here's just a sample of what Reiman Gardens has to offer:

Butterfly Wing

Dave Roberts TSQ Media

After a friendly greeting, your tour begins at the Christina Reiman Butterfly Wing.

Dave Roberts TSQ Media

Dave Roberts TSQ Media

Look Close

Dave Roberts TSQ Media

Indoor Solarium

Dave Roberts TSQ Media

Self-Guided Tour

Reiman Gardens on Facebook

Reiman Gardens on Facebook

Not A Fuzzy Orange

Dave Roberts TSQ Media

One of the references to this plant is sometimes called a Gonad!

Dave Roberts TSQ Media

Raised Garden Beds

Reiman Gardens on Facebook Dave Roberts TSQ Media

Cool Tower

Reiman Gardens on Facebook

Looking Up Inside

Dave Roberts TSQ Media

Thank You, Reiman Gardens

Reiman Gardens on Facebook

