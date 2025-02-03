Following Rough Week, Iowa State Cyclones Tumble in AP Top 25
The Iowa State Cyclone Men have been one of the most consistent programs in the country this season.
This past week wasn't their best, losing twice and now they've taken a tumble in the latest AP Top 25 released on Monday afternoon.
The Cyclones are 17-4, and still on the short list of teams projected to make a deep run in March's tournament but have fallen from #3 to #8 in this week's release.
Iowa State lost at Arizona last Monday, and followed that loss up with another defeat at the hands of Kansas State on Saturday.
Here's the latest poll:
|1. Auburn
|20-1
|(62)
|2. Duke
|19-2
|3. Alabama
|19-3
|4. Tennessee
|18-4
|5. Houston
|17-4
|6. Florida
|18-3
|7. Purdue
|17-5
|8. Iowa St.
|17-4
|9. Michigan St.
|18-3
|10. Texas A&M
|17-5
|11. Marquette
|18-4
|12. St. John's
|19-3
|13. Texas Tech
|17-4
|14. Kentucky
|15-6
|15. Missouri
|17-4
|16. Kansas
|15-6
|17. Memphis
|18-4
|18. Maryland
|17-5
|19. UConn
|16-6
|20. Arizona
|15-6
|21. Wisconsin
|17-5
|22. Mississippi St.
|15-6
|23. Illinois
|15-7
|24. Michigan
|16-5
|25. Mississippi
|16-6
It won't get easier in a hurry for Iowa State, who lock horns with 16th-rated Kansas tonight in Lawrence. Tipoff is set for 8:00 on ESPN.
Source: ESPN.com
