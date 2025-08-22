Iowa State vs. Kansas State &#8211; &#8216;Farmageddon&#8217; Week 0 Preview

Iowa State vs. Kansas State – ‘Farmageddon’ Week 0 Preview

Iowa State and Kansas State will lock horns overseas in Dublin on Saturday to officially commence the 2025 college football season.

There will be a lot of eyes and ears on the game for obvious reasons, but it also marks a clash between Big 12 contenders and ranked teams.

The Cyclones come in at #22, while the Wildcats are ranked 17th. Both teams figure to be in the Big 12 title mix this season, and both feature returning marquee quarterbacks.

Here's a preview of Saturday's clash in Dublin:

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook) - Kansas State favored by 3, O/U 50.5

Where to Watch - ESPN, 11:00 kickoff time

Iowa State Cyclones:

2024 Team Stats

Overall offense: 416.2 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 255.7 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 160.5 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 31.1 points per game (41st)

Overall defense: 343.9 yards allowed per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 165.6 yards allowed per game (1st)

Rushing: 188.4 yards allowed per game (109th)

Scoring: 22.9 points allowed per game (41st)

 

Team leaders

Passing: Rocco Becht, 3,505 yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 752 yards on 151 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Chase Sowell, 678 yards, 34 catches, 3 TDs (at East Carolina)

Kansas State Wildcats:

2024 Team Stats

Overall offense: 426.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 211.4 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 215.5 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (46th)

Overall defense: 343.4 yards allowed per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 224.7 yards allowed per game (77th)

Rushing: 118.7 yards allowed per game (28th)

Scoring: 23.4 points allowed per game (50th)

Team Leaders

Passing: Avery Johnson, 2,712 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 546 yards on 74 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 823 yards, 47 catches, 5 TDs

Lastly, here's a look at the lids for Saturday's game:

