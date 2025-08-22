Iowa State vs. Kansas State – ‘Farmageddon’ Week 0 Preview
Iowa State and Kansas State will lock horns overseas in Dublin on Saturday to officially commence the 2025 college football season.
There will be a lot of eyes and ears on the game for obvious reasons, but it also marks a clash between Big 12 contenders and ranked teams.
The Cyclones come in at #22, while the Wildcats are ranked 17th. Both teams figure to be in the Big 12 title mix this season, and both feature returning marquee quarterbacks.
Here's a preview of Saturday's clash in Dublin:
Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook) - Kansas State favored by 3, O/U 50.5
Where to Watch - ESPN, 11:00 kickoff time
Iowa State Cyclones:
2024 Team Stats
Overall offense: 416.2 yards per game (39th in FBS)
Passing: 255.7 yards per game (39th)
Rushing: 160.5 yards per game (70th)
Scoring: 31.1 points per game (41st)
Overall defense: 343.9 yards allowed per game (51st in FBS)
Passing: 165.6 yards allowed per game (1st)
Rushing: 188.4 yards allowed per game (109th)
Scoring: 22.9 points allowed per game (41st)
Team leaders
Passing: Rocco Becht, 3,505 yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Carson Hansen, 752 yards on 151 carries, 13 TDs
Receiving: Chase Sowell, 678 yards, 34 catches, 3 TDs (at East Carolina)
Kansas State Wildcats:
2024 Team Stats
Overall offense: 426.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)
Passing: 211.4 yards per game (85th)
Rushing: 215.5 yards per game (11th)
Scoring: 30.8 points per game (46th)
Overall defense: 343.4 yards allowed per game (43rd in FBS)
Passing: 224.7 yards allowed per game (77th)
Rushing: 118.7 yards allowed per game (28th)
Scoring: 23.4 points allowed per game (50th)
Team Leaders
Passing: Avery Johnson, 2,712 yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 546 yards on 74 carries, 5 TDs
Receiving: Jayce Brown, 823 yards, 47 catches, 5 TDs
Lastly, here's a look at the lids for Saturday's game:
