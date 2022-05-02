Iowa State QB Transferring to the University of South Dakota

The University of South Dakota Coyotes football team had a great 2021 season in which they once again made the FCS playoffs.

Now, the Coyotes will be looking to build on that success and they just landed a big name in the transfer portal.

Iowa State backup quarterback Aidan Bouman is transferring to the University of South Dakota and will be eligible immediately for the Coyotes.

The three-star prospect wasn't able to jump Brock Purdy who was the starter the last couple of years and Hunter Dekkers who will start this year.

Bouman has a great arm and a lot of talent and hopefully for USD fans that will translate to a great QB for years to come.

