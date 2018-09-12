Iowa State to Host Incarnate Word in Makeup for Lost Opener

Iowa State has found a replacement for its canceled opener. The Cyclones said Wednesday they will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 1 — unless Iowa State qualifies for the Big 12 title game or Incarnate Word reaches the FCS playoffs.

Iowa State will pay Incarnate Word $300,000 for the game and provide use of a charter aircraft for the team to fly to Iowa.

The Cyclones and South Dakota State played only a few minutes before their Sept. 1 game was called off because of lightning in and around Ames, Iowa. South Dakota State received its $425,000 payout, despite playing less than half of a quarter.

The added game will give Iowa State (0-1) an extra shot at the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, or perhaps a chance to improve their bowl position if they reach the minimum number of victories before then. The Cyclones host No. 5 Oklahoma on Saturday as a 17-point underdog.

