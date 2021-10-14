Iowa Teenager Kills Parents, Then Confesses

In a story that can only be described as shocking and tragic, a teenager in Iowa killed his own parents Thursday morning, then confessed to authorities.

Police were called to the scene when neighbors, noticed a suspicious figure outside the house. Upon arrival, law enforcement came to find the 17-year-old sitting outside the home, covered in blood.

The horrifying incident took place early this morning in the eastern Iowa town of Cedar Rapids. According to local media, the boy almost immediately told police that he had just killed both of his parents. Upon entering the residence, law enforcement confirmed that two deceased individuals were inside the home.

Local authorities are currently investigating the deaths as a double homicide, but have yet to release any further information to the public at this time.

Story Source: KWWL