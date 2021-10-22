Iowa Woman Keys the Car of another Iowa Woman

When someone makes you really angry it's easy to want to get revenge. A "Before He Cheats" style of passive-aggressive vandalism is always a favorite among those enraged at someone who is not around but their vehicle is.

That's what an Iowa woman allegedly did back in August in Primghar. According to NWestIowa.com, 28-year-old Sharia Bethann Snedeker of Hartley reportedly keyed a 2008 Chevy Impala as it sat in the parking lot of the O'Brien County Fairgrounds on August 14.

Snedeker was arrested on Wednesday evening on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief by the O'Brien County Sheriff's Office.

The Impala sustained an estimated $2,575 in damage. The car belonged to an unnamed woman from Ayrshire.

The vandalism to the car could have been much worse. She could have carved her name into the seats, taken a Louisville Slugger to the headlights, and slashed a hole in all four tires, but she didn't.