Is it Illegal to Leave Your Pet in Your Car in South Dakota?

It's the time of the year where a pet left in an unattended vehicle can be a very dangerous thing, depending on the circumstances.

While it may seem safe to leave a pet in your vehicle as you run into a store, it's important to remember that a parked vehicle at 80-degree heat can feel like 104 inside after just 15 minutes.

In a recent study, it was found that 28 states have laws in place to protect animals left unattended in vehicles. But is South Dakota one of these states?

According to the DIY website, Family Handyman, South Dakota is in fact one of the states which protect pets left inside unattended vehicles.

Here's the full list:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

As you can see, there are states from every corner of the United States on this list. And while they all offer some sort of protection towards animals; some states go further than others.

For example, in 12 states it's legal for an average citizen to break into a vehicle to free an animal in distress. South Dakota is not one of these states.

To see how long it's safe for your pet in an unattended vehicle, check out the Good Calculators website.

And for the full, in-depth story, visit the Family Handyman article here.

Story Source: The Family Handyman

Story Source: Good Calculators