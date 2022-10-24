Is South Dakota Crazy-Obsessed With Pumpkin Spice Lattes?

Pretty much everyone in the world loves Pumpkin Spice Lattes...except me, but that's beside the point. These fall drinks are one of the many reasons people enjoy the fall weather. You might say that Pumpkin Spice Lattes are the unofficial symbol of autumn.

But out of the whole country, what state is the most obsessed with Pumpkin Spice Lattes? Surprisingly (but not a total shock), South Dakota cracks the Top 20 lists along with some neighboring states.

Get our free mobile app

Zippa recently conducted a survey based on each state's google trends to identify the most search traffic for pumpkin spice. Zippa started its research last September and concluded the study this past month. The results are in...

The Top 10 States Obsessed with Pumpkin Spice Lattes are:

West Virginia New Hampshire Vermont Nebraska Montana Washington Maine Delaware Oregon Wisconsin

Pumpkin Spice Lattes seem to be the perfect beverage to enjoy when the temperatures drop. Six states in the entire country could care less about the favorite fall beverage. Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Hawaii and Arkansas want nothing to do with Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Maybe the fact that all these states are located in the South has something to do with this data. So where does South Dakota stand in this list? The state of "Great Places" and "Great Faces" sits at #17. Two other states that tied with South Dakota are Illinois and Rhode Island. Minnesota is not as much of a Pumpkin Spice Latte lover as some would think. The "Land of 10,000 Lakes" only lands at #35 on the survey from Zippa.

Are you a fan of the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte?

South Dakota Foods You Must Try Some foods are distinctly South Dakota. How many of these amazing South Dakota dishes have you tried?!

If you live in South Dakota chances are you've eaten many of the items on this food list.

But if you are visiting our state or if you just haven't gotten around to chowing down on these great eats, you need to get on it.

Some foods are distinctly South Dakotan. Here are the 9 South Dakota Foods You Must Try Before You Check Out …

