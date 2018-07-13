Isaiah Thomas Signs One Year Deal with Denver Nuggets

Two years ago, Isaiah Thomas was on top of the basketball world and looking at a potential max contract from an NBA team.

Now he is signing a one year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

His contract is worth $2 million for the one year deal.

Since Thomas lit the league on fire with the Boston Celtics and propelled his brand to an all time high, he lost his sister in a car accident, he suffered a couple of severe injuries and has played with three teams over that time frame as well.

Boston, where he made his name league wide, traded him to Cleveland, where they would eventually trade him to the Lakers who eventually didn't resign him.

There were rumors of him landing in LA with the Clippers, Orlando and others but the Nuggets and Thomas were the ones that came to a deal.

A one year deal isn't the worst thing that could happen to Thomas as the summer of 2019 will bring all kinds of cap space for NBA teams and IT could reap the benefits with a big time contract if he can have a big year with Denver.