ISU Sacks Are Adding Up To A Hefty Pork Donation

Iowa pork producers are at it again coming up with more ways to fight hunger in the state.

The Iowa Pork Producers, Farm Credit Service of America, and Iowa State University Athletics have teamed up again to both raise money and donate pork. Throughout the 2022 football season, each time the Cyclones sacks the quarterback, $1,000 and 200 pounds of pork will be donated.

Back in February, Iowa Pork and Farm Credit Services donated $32,000 and 6,400 pounds of pork to the Iowa Food Bank Association after the 2021 football season ended with 32 sacks.

Now that we are over halfway through the season, let’s look at how this year’s donation is looking.

As of an update on Iowa Pork’s social media on Wednesday, there have been 11 sacks so far this year. This means that there will be at least $11,00 and 2,200 pounds of pork being donated to the Iowa Food Bank Association.

With five games left in the season, the Cyclones still have time to increase those donations. This Saturday, they take on Oklahoma University in Ames.

Over the next five weeks, the Cyclones will have the opportunity to increase pork donations with games against Oklahoma, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and TCU.

Other Notable Pork Donations

In September, Heartland partnered with the National Pork Board, Iowa Pork Producers Association, and Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour teamed up and donated 30,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank of Iowa. The donation was part of the tour that also donated a total of 1 million servings of protein to food banks in Nebraska, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota.

